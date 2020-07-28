On Monday, July 27, TikTok star Ethan Andrew uploaded a YouTube video and opened up about his relationship with James Charles. The 14-year-old alleged that the beauty vlogger sent him nude photos.

“Because I was young, he thought he could take advantage of me and control me, and every time I refused to do what he wanted… He threatened to ‘out’ ME,” Ethan wrote on a text slide during the video.

Throughout the 10-minute upload, Ethan also claimed that James talked about him during a recent appearance on Logan Paul‘s “Impaulsive” podcast. The internet star said James was “talking about this TikTok boy that he was always trying to fly out, but he would always make excuses about family problems.”

“That was me,” Ethan said. “I would always make excuses because I didn’t want to go out there. I felt uncomfortable.”

In the video, Ethan alleged that James knew his age, but on Twitter an account called Def Noodlez (@defnoodles) alleged that he did not show any “receipts” informing the influencer that he is 14 years old.

Note: Ethan does not show a receipt showing he informed James he is 14 years old. Ethan does say he has more receipts, however that receipt is not shown in the video, so it can’t be confirmed right now whether James actually knew Ethan was 14. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 27, 2020

James has not publicly responded to the allegations, but Ethan posted a follow up video explaining that by sharing his story he’s “standing up for himself.”

James Charles’s 14-year-old alleged victim Ethan Andrew responds to speculation he did not share his age with James Charles by saying his age is publicly available on Famous Birthdays, since Ethan has 350k followers on TikTok. Ethan adds attorneys and police are involved. pic.twitter.com/rXU6QAfw0L — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 27, 2020

As fans know, previously, James was accused of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person by Tati Westbrook in May 2019. She has since apologized to James in a tell-all video posted on June 30, 2020, where she claimed that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star “coerced and manipulated” her into turning James and making her believe that he had victims who would speak out.

James has not returned J-14‘s request for comment.

