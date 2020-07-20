Just days after they announced that they were cutting ties with Jeffree Star, makeup company Morphe has publicly supported James Charles.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, the cosmetic brand shared a snap of James wearing some epic makeup that he did on himself after David Dobrik inspired the look.

“@JamesCharles’ artistry popped off with the designer skills from @DavidDobrik,” they captioned the shot, which showed him rocking the shooting star emoji under his eye — which he legit drew on with makeup! How cool is that?!

For those who missed it, the brand revealed that they were not longer going to be working with Jeffree on July 10, 2020.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks,” they wrote in a statement on Twitter, which has now been deleted. “As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

The YouTuber’s company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, responded to the announcement with a statement of their own.

“We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree,” they said. “Over the past five years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them.”

The shocking decision came just weeks after Tati Westbrook posted a tell-all video in which she accused Jeffree and Shane Dawson of “coercing and manipulating” her into turning on James. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati posted a previous video called “Bye Sisters,” where she accused the makeup mogul of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the new video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the influencer explained.

Jeffree later responded and seemingly denied Tati’s statements.

“I never tried to take anyone down. I’m not a villain in a movie,” he said. “This isn’t a Netflix series with a crazy storyline… This is my real life, and a lot of things that are happening and being said are false.”

