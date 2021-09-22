Calling all Harry Potter fans, the wait is (almost) over, because a third Fantastic Beasts movie has officially been confirmed.

Titled Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the movie is set to hit theaters in 2022. A spinoff of the Harry Potter book and film series, these fantasy flicks take place in various wizarding worlds around the world where Magizoologist Newt Scamander uncovers all the fantastic beasts and where to find them — just like the title of the first movie and the fictional author’s book, which was mentioned various times throughout the HP series.

The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie premiered in 2016 with the followup, The Crimes of Grindelwald, hitting theaters in 2018. Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander with Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald (a role previously occupied by Johnny Depp).

“I can’t tell you anything other than the fact that I think I’ve got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, [England], that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water,” Eddie told Variety in January 2021 when teasing the third movie. “But now obviously because of lockdown, and the film shutdown, they’re being shot in early December. And suddenly you find yourself swimming outdoors in British winter.”

The actor joked, “What can I tell you about the plot? Really, not much, mate. I mean, when you come over for dinner, I can tell you. Except — I can’t, because that would be the NDA that I signed.”

News of the third Fantastic Beasts installment comes more than a year after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling‘s now infamous scandal of 2020. Following her controversial Twitter posts shared in June of that year, Eddie — and other stars of the HP franchises — spoke out in support of the transgender community.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” the actor told Variety in a statement at the time. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

He continued, “I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Despite her past controversy, the author is still listed as a producer on the third movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

