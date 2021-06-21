All your favorite stars took to social media and celebrated their dads on Father’s Day 2021!

While some shared never-before-seen throwback pics with their dads, other stars shared heartfelt tributes to their significant others on their first-ever Father’s Day. Sophie Turner, for one, not only posted a picture with her own dad, but she celebrated husband Joe Jonas as well.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day to this cool cat,” the actress shared via Instagram Stories. She and Joe welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. While they’ve yet to publicly show off their baby girl, the Jonas Brothers member has briefly spoken about life as a first-time dad. “Naps are nice, all around,” he joked while talking with CBS This Morning in May 2021, noting that dad life has been “amazing.”

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” Joe added in the same interview. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

Similarly, Zayn Malik spent his first Father’s Day with girlfriend Gigi Hadid by his side. The model posted a photo of the former One Direction member holding daughter, Khai, who was born in September 2020.

“Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!” Gigi wrote on Instagram. “@zayn Happy first Father’s Day … I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”

Zayn has also stayed pretty quiet about life as a father, only sharing a few details in rare interviews. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” the “Pillowtalk” singer gushed on iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning in March 2021. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

He added, “It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising.”

These dads aren't the only ones who got tons of love this year!

