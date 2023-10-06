(G)I-DLE just dropped the HEAT with their new mini-album! The EP is a collaboration with their agency Cube Entertainment and 88Rising, releasing 5 songs on Friday, October 6. Keep reading for an album and lyrical breakdown.

ICYMI, (G)I-DLE first debuted under the music agency Cube Entertainment with the song “Latata” in May 2018. The group includes members Soyeon, Minnie, Miyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.

In an interview with The Star, (G)I-DLE’s group leader Soyeon revealed that the name of the band came to her when she was composing the “Idle Song,” although the name received mixed reactions in South Korea and internationally. Shortly after they renamed themselves (G)I-DLE, the group confirmed they would like to be referred to verbally as “I-dle.”

(G)I-DLE is considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups from outside of the “big three” record labels, which are YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK, 2NE1), JYP Entertainment (TWICE, Stray Kids) and SM Entertainment (aespa, NCT).

Along with being the leader of the group, Soyeon also writes, composes and produces every song that the group releases, which is a rarity in the K-pop world. Another rarity in the group is their ability to break stereotypes and speak on controversial issues through songwriting.

“I think [we] try really hard to keep the balance between popularity and sharing our thoughts into the music,” Soyeon told Grammys.com in October 2022. “If I feel like I’m missing something out, then I try to focus and fill in that with other parts of the music or the concept. At the end of the day, I want to make sure that we put out something that people would like. We try to keep it balanced by utilizing concept images and other elements of production as well.”

Most recently, they released a music video for “I Want That” off of their new HEAT mini-album, which showcased several toxic relationships, sparking a conversation on spousal abuse. In their May 2023 comeback with “Allergy” and “Queencard,” the group commented on female beauty standards, plastic surgery, comparing yourself to others and the harms of social media.

