Considering Hailee Steinfeld is one of the most famous talents in young Hollywood, it’s no surprise that fans are so invested in her love life! Sure, the Pitch Perfect actress may have a short and sweet dating history, but it’s actually full of a lot of drama.

Enter: Niall Horan. Although Hailee never confirmed when she began dating the former One Direction singer, most people believe their relationship timeline began in early 2018, even if she chose to stay pretty tight-lipped about it.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Hailee told Us Weekly in response to the dating rumors at the time.

“I am a very private person,” the Los Angeles native added. “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

By August 2018, it became very clear Hailee and Niall were an item after photos of the pair kissing in Disneyland surfaced. Unfortunately, just four months later, the Edge of Seventeen star and the “Slow Hands” artist called it quits … and the breakup didn’t exactly seem amicable.

In January 2019, Hailee reposted an Instagram Story from Julia Michaels that read, “New Year’s Resolution: no more dating narcissists.” To hammer home her point, Hailee added, “God bless you, @juliamichaels. Preach it.”

The following year, Hailee added fuel to the flames by releasing a single called “Wrong Direction.” Considering Niall was a member of the boyband One Direction for four years, it didn’t take fans long to start putting the pieces together. In fact, some fans think the track is about Niall cheating on Hailee — eek!

“Lookin’ back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone / Loved me with your worst intentions / Didn’t even stop to question,” the lyrics read. “Every time you burned me down / Don’t know how; for a moment it felt like heaven / Loved me with your worst intentions / Painted us a happy ending.”

As of 2021, it looks like Hailee is flying solo and focusing on her career, including starring as Kate bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Scroll through our gallery to see Hailee Steinfeld’s complete dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.