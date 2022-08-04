Back to high school! The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars are actually way older than the characters they play on screen. The HBO Max series is a spinoff of the original show, which aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017, and takes place in Millwood instead of Rosewood. However, the premise is the same. A group of high school girl are being terrorized by an elusive villain, referred to as “A.”

“It was very clear early on that the whole team had the same understanding that I did as an OG fan, which was that you cannot recreate the original. We wanted to respect what was created, and have influences and nods. I think the most important nod is the core friendship, at the end of the day,” Bailee Madison, who plays Imogen on the show, told Elite Daily in August 2022. “I loved watching these girls turn into women before our eyes, and watching the way that their friendship formed and got stronger and stronger, and the humor and inside jokes between them. The thing that was important to all of us was making sure that when you had these girls in a room you had the same level of care as the original. You wanted them to be safe and protected, and they made you laugh, and you felt almost like you were a part of their group.”

The actress, alongside costars Malia Pyles (Minnie), Maia Reficco (Noa), Chandler Kinney (Tabby) and Zaria (Faran), have created a close bond — just like the stars of the original show.

“One of the reasons I was so excited to join a show like this is I’ve never been able to experience the hours that come with a YA show. I remember I used to follow all the PLL girls and I’d to see them up at like 3 a.m. with five coffees by their cast chairs, and I’d be like ‘Aw, I wanna do that one day!’ And then before you know it we’re all drinking coffees and trying to stay up,” Bailee gushed. “It’s so fun to watch us get closer and closer on screen because the reality was that’s exactly what was happening off screen.”

Other than the girls, some of the PLL: Original Sin's biggest male stars are also not high school-aged anymore!

