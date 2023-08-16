Welcome to Cousins Beach! Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty officially dropped new episodes in July and August 2023, and this summer there were some new faces at the Fisher beach house, including Skye (played by Elsie Fisher)!

Keep reading to see if Skye appeared in the original book series that the show is based off of.

Is Skye in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Books?

ICYMI, TSITP is based off of the Jenny Han book series of the same name, and follows the love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with their childhood best friend, Belly (Lola Tung).

After season 2 premiered, many fans of the books were confused by the addition of Elsie’s character, Skye, as they are not within the original book series.

In the show, Skye is introduced as Conrad and Jeremiah’s cousin. Along with Elsie, Kyra Sedgwick was added as a new cast member, playing Aunt Julia, Skye’s mom.

“We get to create this whole new person,” Elsie told E! News in October 2022 of her season 2 addition. “Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly’s brother Steven, put fans’ minds at ease regarding the faithfulness to the original material.

“Without giving too much away, I think for fans of the books, there’s gonna be a lot of material that’s there to look forward to if they have read,” Sean told TV Insider in November 2022. “And also at the same time, I think Jenny [Han] does a wonderful job of balancing for people that haven’t read the books and just started with the show.”

Who Is Elsie Fisher?

Elsie, who has no pronoun preference, is most well-known for their role in Bo Burnham‘s film Eighth Grade, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical in 2018.

On top of that, Elsie has starred in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Best Friend’s Exorcism and voiced Agnes in the first two Despicable Me films. In 2022, Elsie joined the cast of the HBO dark comedy series Barry for its third season.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.