YouTuber Jeffree Star just clapped back after fans accused him of not following the social distancing guidelines amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Yep, the social media star came under fire after he shared a snap of him and his social media manager Kammi hanging out during the quarantine, but he quickly set the record straight.

“Kammi runs all social media for #JeffreeStarCosmetics and has been living at my house for weeks temporarily,” the beauty guru fired back in a now-deleted tweet. “She is all alone and her family and single mom are all in New Jersey, please go judge someone else because you don’t know what’s happening in my house.”

And when one fan responded, “He lives in a castle guys… You really think he’s living there alone?” the makeup mogul added, “Exactly… I think people don’t understand that my family and employees don’t want to be famous or be on social media, so I don’t talk about them or show them and I get how it looked, just wanted to clarify who Kammi was!”

Exactly.. I think people don’t understand that my family and employees don’t want to be famous or be on social media, so I don’t talk about them or show them and I get how it looked, just wanted to clarify who Kammi was! https://t.co/utTMWz8yw8 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2020

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 2,200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far resulting in more than 148,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

It turns out, this isn’t the only thing Jeffree has received backlash for recently. Just last week, the influencer was accused of ripping off the packaging from his “Blood Lust” eyeshadow palette, after people noticed some similarities between it and a 2014 Lorac product.

The Lorac makeup collection, which was called “The Royal,” came packaged in a red velvet hexagonal box, with a crown motif and fancy filigree around the edges. Jeffree’s “Blood Lust” palette comes in a purple velvet hexagonal box, also with a crown motif and fancy filigree around the edges.

He has yet to speak out about the similarities, however, he and Shane Dawson were spotted looking at the Lorac palette in a past YouTube video.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.