Despite Morphe Cosmetics’ recent announcement that they were cutting ties with Jeffree Star, the makeup mogul still has some new products in the works. Yep, on Thursday, July 23, the YouTube star took to Twitter and announced that next year, his Jeffree Star Cosmetics line would be dropping a brand new skincare line.

“Today we’re having a huge product development meeting for the iconic Jeffree Star Skin Care line launching in 2021!” the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Today we're having a huge product development meeting for the iconic Jeffree Star Skin Care line launching in 2021! 💦 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 23, 2020

As fans know, this reveal came just days after Jeffree’s cosmetics brand publicly responded to the news that Morphe decided to “cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products” the statement on July 10 read.

Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand. — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) July 10, 2020

Jeffree Star Cosmetics responded with a statement of their own. “We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree,” they said. “Over the past five years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them.”

For those who missed it, the announcement followed Tati Westbrook‘s tell-all video in which she accused Jeffree and Shane Dawson of “coercing and manipulating” her into turning on fellow beauty vlogger James Charles. Back in May 2019, Tati posted a previous video called “Bye Sisters,” where she accused the makeup mogul of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

On July 19, Jeffree finally addressed the drama and issued an apology to James. He also defended Shane, but did not mention Tati by name throughout the entire 10-minute clip titled “Doing What’s Right.” After his video hit the web, some fans took to social media and slammed Jeffree for being “manipulative and conniving” during his apology video. Some even accused him of using the Black Lives Matter movement as a way to distract “from his drama.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.