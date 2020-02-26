It’s official, the Jonas Brothers are gearing up to drop new music! During an appearance on The Tonight Show, band member Nick Jonas revealed to the show’s host Jimmy Fallon that the brothers are currently working on a brand new record.

“Yeah, a new album. It’s coming,” the JoBro said. “We figured, why slow down.”

Nick explained that just after the release of their 2019 album Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers got right back into the studio.

“Literally two or three weeks later we were with a bunch of our songwriting friends, we went somewhere to record to write and came out with a record pretty much done,” he dished before saying that the group has been “putting the finishing touches” on the new batch of songs.

He continued, “We’re ready to go.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the JoBros talked about their upcoming LP. Just after their “What A Man Gotta Do” performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the band posted a video on Shazam, where they spilled all the tea on the new album.

“Hey everyone, thanks for watching our performance on the 2020 Grammy Awards — music’s biggest night,” they said at the time. “We performed ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ — our new single off our forthcoming album and our new, unreleased song ’Five More Minutes.’ Shazam it away.”

Joe added, “It’s good” before all the boys said, “Let’s go.”

For those who forgot, the former Disney group announced that they were getting back together back in February 2019 — six years after their heartbreaking split. Besides releasing a new album together, they also dropped a documentary and embarked on a massive world tour — which came to an end in Paris, France on February 22, officially putting an end to this era of music for the group.

Along with the new album, the Jonas Brothers are headed to Las Vegas, Nevada for a mini-residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM Hotel in April. The three-piece boyband is set to play nine shows between April 1, 2020 and April 18, 2020.

