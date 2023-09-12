K-pop stars popped off at the 2023 Video Music Awards! From TXT to Stray Kids, the Korean artists did not come to play at the award show on Tuesday, September 12. Keep reading to see photos of all of the K-pop idols who stepped out on the 2023 VMA red carpet.

Both TXT and Stray Kids are set to perform at the 2023 VMAs, and are both nominated for awards this year! On top of that, TXT will be performing their unreleased single “Back for More,” featuring Anitta, for the first time at the awards show. The track will officially be released on September 15, 2023, along with a music video, days after the VMAs performance.

It’s been a pretty big year for TXT, along with collaborating with Anitta, the boys also collaborated with the Jonas Brothers in June with their single “Do It Like That.” Of the collab, TXT member Huening Kai told NME, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them.’ So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

ICYMI, the K-pop band is comprised of members Beomgyu, leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun and maknae Huening Kai. TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS’ debut in 2013. The group made history this year in August by being the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza.

“Our music is our story of growth and, honestly, we’re nowhere near done with growing,” Beomgyu told NME in September 2021. “We have a long journey ahead, and through our music we’ll continue to represent the emotions we feel and the experiences we have as young people growing in this generation.”

This year’s MTV VMAs mark 40 years since the first award show took place in the 1980s. “We are incredibly proud to have the Prudential Center once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV Video Music Awards,” said Jake Reynolds, President, Prudential Center.

“All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on Newark, New Jersey, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue,” he continued. “This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round. We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

Click through our gallery below to see photos of all of the K-pop stars who attended the 2023 VMAS.

