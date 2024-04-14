It’s been years since Woojin left K-pop group Stray Kids in 2019, but you may be surprised to hear what he’s been doing since.

Keep reading for details on what Woojin is up to now.

Why Did Woojin Leave Stray Kids?

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N and former member Woojin.

Woojin was the group’s oldest member and lead singer, and announced that he would be leaving Stray Kids in October 2019.

“Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract,” JYP wrote in a statement at the time. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused many fans.”

What Has Woojin Been Up to Since Stray Kids?

Woojin made his solo debut with mini-album titled The Moment: A Minor and its lead single “Ready Now” in August 2021. He later went on his first world tour titled Still Dream in 2022 in Europe.

Woojin also made his acting debut, starring in a Brazilian romantic fantasy series titled My Magic Closet, which aired on HBO Max in 2023.

In March 2024, it was announced he would be releasing a new album in April under a new label Kreation Music Rights (KMR), which is a a subsidiary of SM Entertainment’s music publishing company.

What Was Woojin Accused Of?

Following his time in Stray Kids, Woojin faced several accusations of sexual misconduct by anonymous social media users on Twitter (X). He has since denied the allegations and a thorough police investigation found that the accusers had fabricated evidence.

In July 2021, he spoke out about the accusations during an interview with David Kim from DKDKTV.

“To put it simply, something that was not true spread like it was a fact. Because of that, I had a very rough time,” he said, per Koreaboo. “To be frank, I think of it this way. I learned that you can get hurt by things that are not even true. And I could become a victim of such a thing.”

