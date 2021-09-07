He’s got jokes! Liam Payne poked fun at former bandmate Zayn Malik‘s departure from One Direction in a TikTok video shared on Monday, September 6.

“Forgot I made this a while ago,” the “Strip That Down” singer, 28, captioned the short clip. “Hope you see the funny side.”

In the now-viral video, Liam looks around while mouthing along to a sound that said, “Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?” Text shared on the TikTok video read, “POV the meeting after Zayn quit,” alongside a series of crying laughing emojis. “Forgot I had this in drafts,” Liam added.

One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010 with Liam and Zayn, along with members Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. After releasing four studio albums together, Zayn announced his departure from the band in March 2015.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart,” the “Pillowtalk” singer shared via Facebook at the time. “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

After he left the group, the remaining four members went on to released one last record before going on an indefinite hiatus in December 2015. Since then, they’ve all gone on to start successful solo careers and, over the years, the 1D boys have all spoken publicly about Zayn’s exit from the group. The Nobody Is Listening musician has also gotten real about saying goodbye to the band.

“I think the boys kind of knew in terms of the music, that wasn’t my cup of tea. They knew that, they were aware of that, always,” Zayn told Fader Magazine in late 2015. “They would try to facilitate certain things for me so I could sing R&B ad-libs here or there and that was nice but, obviously, I think they always knew. When I was leaving the band, they obviously didn’t want me to leave, but they couldn’t talk me out of it at that point. I had already made up my mind so I just left.”

Liam, for his part, appeared on the “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast in May 2017 and shared that there’s no bad blood between him and Zayn.

“I’ve spoken to Zayn since and it’s all fine and good, it is what it is. If he feels hurt and scorned in some sort of way that I don’t really understand, that’s down to him so there we go,” the “Sunshine” singer explained. “It is very sad because One Direction was a wonderful, wonderful time in all of our lives. It was so much fun and I don’t understand how you can come out of that experience and say the things that he says sometimes, it doesn’t make any sense to me, but there you go.”

