Former One Direction member Liam Payne just teamed up with Esquire to relive and react to some pretty epic, now-viral moments from throughout his lifetime. And of course, one of these iconic videos was his X Factor audition from back in 2008. You know, the one where he sang Frank Sinatra‘s “Fly Me The Moon” — a classic, TBH. But now, when he looks back at this seriously life-changing clip, Liam couldn’t help but notice that his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole was one of the show’s judges during his audition.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room, obviously the future mother of my son is sat in that chair and this is now an episode of How I Met Your Mother, so, that’s enough of that I think,” the now 26-year-old said while reacting to the video.

As fans know, Cheryl and the “Strip That Down” crooner dated for almost three years before calling it quits back in July 2018. They welcomed a son, named Bear, together in March 2017.

As if the entire moment couldn’t get even more awkward, the singer even revealed that his dad was actually the person who uploaded this throwback audition to YouTube in the first place.

“I suppose the funniest thing about this clip already is that this is actually my dad’s YouTube account that he loaded this up on. So, without my dad putting this on here, I wouldn’t have to feel embarrassed about it, so, thanks dad,” he quipped.

Don’t worry, Liam, you’re not the only one red-faced over an X Factor performance. That’s right, in March, during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Niall Horan was forced to watch 1D’s first ever performance on the singing competition show.

Niall covered his face with his hand as a video of him belting out a cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” with his former bandmates flashed across the screen. But it was his dance moves that were the best part! “Oh f**k,” the 26-year-old said as he tried to contain his laughter.

