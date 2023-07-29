Netflix has a few highly-anticipated releases for August 2023. With the return of some shows and new movies on the way, there’s a lot for subscribers to dive right into.

Heartstopper, for one, is returning for its second season with all the original stars, plus a whole new cast of characters as well.

“Season 2’s aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season 1 while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one,” author Alice Oseman, who wrote the Heartstopper graphic novels, revealed during the Hay Festival in June 2023. “The romances are getting a little bit more mature. It’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season 1.”

When it comes to the main characters, specifically, Joe Locke revealed what to expect from his character this time around.

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story’s a bit more mature,” the actor shared during an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM from July 2023.

While not much is known about what’s to come from Kit Connor‘s Nick, other than the fact that the rest of his family will be introduced, the actor did share what he’s taken away from the show thus far.

“I can’t put into words how grateful I am for Heartstopper, in the way it’s affected my life, my career, my perception of myself and my general mindset,” Kit told British Vogue in August 2023. “It has gained me some of the best friends I’ve ever had. It gave me a lot more confidence and pride in myself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor compared himself to his character, noting that they’re quite different.

“I was never nearly as popular as Nick was, I think. Nick is super socially comfortable and I can get quite sort of socially inept. Not socially inept, but, like, awkward,” Kit explained. “I am a bit introverted and generally like to keep myself to myself.”

While Heartstopper might just be the first binge-watch fans have next month, there’s more to come! Scroll through our gallery for a list of Netflix’s August 2023 streaming slate.

