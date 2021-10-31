The holidays are coming early, thanks to Netflix! Not only does the streaming service have tons of new Christmas-themed movies on their lineup, but tons of other new original content too.

Vanessa Hudgens is back as Stacy De Novo, Duchess Margaret of Montenaro and Lady Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. But, don’t worry, she’s not starring as a fourth character this time around.

“I’m just gonna crush that rumor now, that is not happening, no one get their hopes up for that,” the High School Musical alum told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “Three is my limit. It is all that my mental capacity can handle.”

In the Princess Switch franchise’s third installment, Stacey and Margaret call on Fiona after “a priceless relic is stolen.” Of course, there’s set to be tons of romance involved!

“There will be still three of me, which is more than enough in my opinion,” Vanessa joked to POPSUGAR in November 2020 when teasing the third movie. “We’ve been working on the script, continuing to elevate the franchise because it’s always scary doing sequels. But it’s going to be fun. There’s going to be great ‘fits. I’m really excited.” The Princess Switch 3 isn’t Vanessa’s only November Netflix movie! She’ll also be starring in Tick, Tick… Boom! alongside Andrew Garfield. The movie tells the story of Jonathan Larson, who is most known for writing the famed Broadway musical Rent. “It’s just a special, special project because audiences are gonna be able to hear songs that they probably never heard before, and just really get a glimpse into Jonathan’s mind,” Vanessa told Collider in October 2021. “Andrew did such a fantastic job portraying him.” Andrew, for his part, spoke to Entertainment Weekly in October 2021 about learning to sing for the role. “It was an amazing voyage of discovery for me,” the actor explained. “Suddenly, I was in the position of being partly responsible for making sure that the ripples of his life and his work continued to flow into the world. I went from not knowing him at all to him becoming quite a large chamber of my heart now.” Of course, these aren’t the only two flicks headed to the streaming service throughout the month! Scroll through our gallery for a full list of movies headed to and leaving Netflix in November 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.