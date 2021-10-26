She’s going straight to hell! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered on Netflix in October 2018 and after four seasons came to an end in December 2020.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as a Riverdale spinoff series, the show starred Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Gavin Leatherwood (Nick Scratch), Chance Perdomo (Ambrose Spellman), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood), among others. News that the show would be ending came in July 2020 with a statement from Roberto.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one,” showrunner told TVLine at the time. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part 4.”

In the months leading up to the season 4 premiere, fans watched as the set was demolished in emotional videos and as the cast said goodbye to their characters.

“I think all these characters were given such beautiful arcs, and every character changed and grew so much, and to the best version of themselves by the end of part 4. I hope that people who rode along with us felt like maybe they can do that in their own lives as well,” Kiernan told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “I hope parallels were found, because I know I found them. So, I really hope that it really inspires people to just live fearlessly and boldly and kindly at the end of the day.”

A few years after CAOS said its goodbye to Netflix, it was announced that Sabrina would be returning to the Riverdale universe during season 6 of the CW series. Kiernan, dressed as her character, posted a first look via Instagram in October 2021. “From Greendale to Riverdale,” the actress captioned the photo. “See u in season 6.”

“I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike,” the Mad Men alum told Collider at the time. “It also felt nostalgic, which I’d never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it.”

If Sabrina is making her return to Riverdale, why did CAOS come to an end? Scroll through our gallery for what we know!

