It’s happening — Sabrina Spellman is moving from Greendale to Riverdale! Following the Riverdale season 5 finale in October 2021, Kiernan Shipka — who starred as Sabrina on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — teased her character’s return in the show’s sixth season.

“From Greendale to Riverdale,” the Netflix alum captioned her Instagram post. “See u in season 6.”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also uploaded a photo of himself and Kiernan alongside Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom. In the Riverdale season 5 finale, the redheaded mean girl discovered that her family was descended from witches in Riverdale, so there just might be some magic afoot. Especially since Sabrina appeared to die in the CAOS series finale.

“It took a while, but it’s gonna be oh-so-worth it!” the executive producer captioned his snap. “The #Riverdale/#CAOS crossover of your dark dreams is finally HAPPENING! Also, love these two witchy women more than words can say!! Stay tuned for more deets.”

After four seasons on Netflix, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina said goodbye to the streaming service in December 2020. Before coming to an end, the cast teased the possibly of a crossover episode with Riverdale, which appears to finally be coming to life.

“I will tell you that we have had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale, so it’s more possible than it’s ever been, let me say that,” Roberto told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021. It’s safe to say, they’ve figured out a way.

Kiernan, for her part, has also previously spoken about taking a trip over city lines from Greendale to Riverdale.

“My idea, personally, is that I think we need to get one of the Riverdale characters over on our show,” the Mad Men alum told Entertainment Tonight in December 2018. “I think Archie should just wander over to Greendale. Like, he goes on runs. He’s athletic. He can run into Greendale one day … Right? I honestly think that Archie hopping on over into our show would be awesome. My main pitch is always that … Forget the Gargoyle King! What is happening in the town over?”

Viewers of both shows know that there have been minor crossovers between the two series in the past. While the characters’ appearances in both shows weren’t too obvious, some Eagle-eyed fans noticed a few familiar faces both towns over the years. Scroll through our gallery to look back at all the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossovers.

