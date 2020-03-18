Brace yourselves, people, because Niall Horan just spilled all the tea on his love life! The singer just got real about what went wrong during his past relationships, and he revealed that he’s not so good at communicating with his significant other.

“I’m a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things,” the One Direction member admitted to Fault Magazine. “I don’t like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.”

For those who forgot, Niall was previously linked to Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Barbara Palvin, Ellie Goulding and more.

Most recently, he dated Hailee Steinfeld for almost a year, before they called it quits in December 2018. Rumors first started swirling that the “Slow Hands” crooner and the Pitch Perfect 2 star were dating back in February 2018, after they were spotted getting pretty cozy at a Backstreet Boys concert. And when they were photographed smooching in August 2018, fans of the couple got all the confirmation that they had been waiting for. But after they went their separate ways, it definitely didn’t seem like they ended on great terms. Why? Well, Hailee seemingly shaded the singer multiple times on her Instagram Stories, and she even allegedly called him a narcissist! Ouch.

Niall seemingly wrote a bunch of songs about the relationship on his new album, Heartbreak Weather, and one of them — a track called “Still” — he even alleged that he was still in love with the brunette beauty.

“I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest / If honesty means telling you the truth / Then I guess we lost our focus / And it’s killing me that we could go to war like this / But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest / If honesty means telling you the truth / Well, I’m still in love with you,” the lyrics read. But when Zach Sang asked the pop star about the tune, he explained, “When I wrote the song I don’t think I was [over her], but I’m fine now.”

