Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett has made some new friends following her breakup with Peter Weber! Fans were shook when they spotted the 23-year-old Alabama native hanging out with Selena Gomez on Thursday, March 12.

For those who missed it, the songstress took to Instagram Stories and showed her and a group of friends buying some boardgames to play while they were stuck indoors. She also sent fans a message telling them to stay safe and healthy during the current coronavirus outbreak.

“Hey guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Selena said. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I am thinking about everyone.”

She then panned the camera over to her friends, who were discussing which games they should buy. Naturally, people were shocked when it turned out one of her pals was the fan-favorite contestant who was vying for the bachelor’s heart on the reality show. Selena asked, “Madi, what game do you want?” to which she responded, “Honestly anything, everything looks great!”

The brunette beauty seemed to be in high spirits, smiling with her friends, despite having just announced on social media that her and Peter were not moving forward with their relationship now that The Bachelor has ended. As the night went on, Madi made more unexpected appearances in Selena’s videos as they seemingly played a game of “Pictionary” together. The reality star even referenced her time on the dating show and told her friends that she was “good” at drawing roses.

At one point, the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress event joked that the reality star’s team “cheated” during the game and that was the only reason that they won. Yeah, us Bachelor fans are seriously living for this budding friendship!

