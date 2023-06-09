Her love life is full of some famous stars! Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, has been romantically linked to a few notable names over the years.

Most recently, she had a whirlwind romance with TikTok star and “So What!” singer Jaden Hossler. Rumors started swirling that they were more than friends in December 2022, when Stassie and Jaden were photographed together attending a Billie Eilish concert. Months later, the former couple went for a social media hard launch in February 2023, when sharing a series of kissing photos.

However, after Stassie joined Jaden on the road, and shared tons of photos from his tour bus, fans started to speculate that they had gone their separate ways. In March 2023, they no longer posted together on social media, leading to split rumors.

TikTok star and “BFFs” podcast host Brianna Chickenfry (whose real name is Bri LaPaglia), further hinted at a breakup when telling “PlanBri Uncut” podcast listeners in May 2023 that Stassie “dated” Jaden. At the time, reps for Jaden and Stassie did not immediately reply to J-14‘s request for comment.

Prior to her short-loved fling with Jaden, the CUPSHE collaborator made headlines when she and Noah Centineo held hands in October 2020. At the time, Stassie and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor left the same Halloween party together, fueling romance rumors.

In November 2020, a source told E! News that Stassie and Noah’s “chemistry was undeniable” and that they “are super into each other.” Neither one of them publicly acknowledged the relationship.

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating,” the insider added. “It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry.”

The same source went on to say that Stassie had “introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings.”

It’s unclear exactly what went down between them or when the pair had split, but Stassie referred to Noah as “my boy” in an October 2022 Instagram Stories post while attending his Black Adam movie premiere.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Stassie’s dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.