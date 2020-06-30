Back together?! Some fans are seriously convinced that Tayler Holder just confirmed that his relationship with Sommer Ray is back on, in a seriously romantic Instagram Stories post.

On Monday, June 29, the Hype House member posted a video of an apparent outdoor date with candles, twinkle lights and a bed set up by the fire. According to a screenrecording that was reposted to the TikTok Room Instagram account, the video’s caption was, “6/28/20,” alongside a heart emoji.

Fans speculated that this meant the TikTok famous couple was back together once again. Fellow TikToker Nate Wyatt even added fuel to the fire with a recent video that showed Tayler and Sommer cuddling up.

“They’re so cute, aren’t they?” Nate said, before making a joke about his single status.

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that these two were back together after a video of them hanging out — just days after rumors circulated that they had broken up — hit the web. The influencers were spotted side by side after what seemed like a super messy split, and fans were pretty confused about the entire thing.

At the time, photographers caught the two stars walking together in Beverly Hills, CA, and when they asked them what was going on between them, Tayler confirmed, “We’re just friends man.”

As fans know, after the two posted some flirty videos and pics together on social media earlier this month, Bryce Hall seemingly gave fans the confirmation they were waiting for that they were more than friends.

While chatting with fans during a TikTok Live, he read a question that said, “Are Tayler and Sommer Ray dating?”

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he replied. “It looks like they are. They’re definitely feeling all up on each other’s faces and stuff.”

But things must have turned sour because on June 11, 2020, fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tayler also deleted his pictures with Sommer — some of which have appeared back on his Instagram account — and tweeted a broken heart emoji.

Although neither of them have publicly confirmed where they stand romantically, it looks like things are all good between them after all!

