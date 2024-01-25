TWICE’s Sana is one of the most popular female K-pop idols there is! Known for her ethereal beauty, adorable voice and flirty personality — all K-pop fandoms can agree that she’s hard not to stan.

Who Is Sana?

Sana was born in Osaka, Japan, on December 29, 1996 — making her a Capricorn. Originally, she wanted to become a singer in Japan and even trained at EXPG for awhile, before she was scouted by famous South Korean music company, JYP Entertainment. She trained for three years at the label, until her eventual debut with TWICE in 2015.

Along with debuting with TWICE, she’s also in the girl group’s first subunit with fellow Japanese members, Momo and Mina, called MISAMO. The girls released their first debut album Masterpiece in July 2023.

Sana is also a brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Prada, which was announced in September 2023.

‘Who Are TWICE?

TWICE debuted under JYP Entertainment on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH(OOH-AHH하게)” The girl group has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

The band was formed through a survival show called Sixteen, where the girls competed against other JYP Entertainment trainees in order to debut. Since debut, the girl has gone on to break milestone after milestone, becoming one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time.

“First and foremost, I’m so proud to be a part of TWICE and feel so blessed to have our fans, ONCE, as well,” Sana said during an interview with L’Officiel in September 2023. “For eight years we have received so much love and support, and I’m so grateful and proud that we are continuing to break our own records — above all, I think it’s much more meaningful that every step of the way and every moment, our fans ONCE are together with us. I’m so happy to share these moments and showcase TWICE — together.”

With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is not small by any means. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

