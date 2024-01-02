TWICE is set to return With YOU-th! The iconic K-pop girl group is officially making their 2024 comeback and we can hardly wait. Keep reading to see release date, lead single details and more.

When Does TWICE’s ‘With You-th’ Album Come Out?

With YOU-th is set for release on February 23, 2024, with their pre-release single “I Got You” dropping on February 2.

All members of TWICE will be participating in this comeback, which includes Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Their 2024 comeback comes nearly one year since their last musical drop with their album Ready to Be, which released in March 2023. Of the album’s 7 tracks, the girl also dropped their first English single “Moonlight Sunrise.”

“I think it’s the songs of ours that carry TWICE’s color rather than the language in which the song is sung,” TWICE’s leader, Jihyo, told Billboard following the release of “Moonlight Sunrise.”

“I don’t think the language is that relevant in carrying out TWICE’s [identity],” she added.

“When the composers make songs for us, they already know each of our characteristics and strengths,” added Chaeyoung, referring to their regular collaborators such as songwriting duo Black Eyed Pilseung. “They really express our personalities well, so I think that really establishes our style. That’s why it carries over different languages.”

Are TWICE Going On Tour In 2024?

The girls have been on their Ready to Be world tour since April 2023, and will be wrapping up at a one-night-only show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 16, 2024.

“ONCE! We are so grateful to see so many of you on tour this year,” TWICE said in a statement when announcing the Vegas show. “It’s been a huge honor to play for you all on our biggest tour yet. Let’s celebrate TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE once more together and make this a night we will never forget.”

During thir historic North American run, TWICE became the first female K-Pop group to headline and sell out both NFL and MLB stadiums.

That isn’t their only achievement, either — with more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, TWICE is one of the most popular K-pop groups out here. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

