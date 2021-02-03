This may come as a surprise, but some of your favorite songs were originally recorded by other artists!

Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and more are among some of the biggest names in the music industry who originally lent their vocals to some pretty major hits. Over the years, these demo versions of certain songs have been leaked online, and fans are seriously shook when the audio clips go viral.

After One Direction released their single “Little Things” in 2012, it was revealed that Ed Sheeran actually wrote and recorded the tune before it was passed along to the British boyband. “I was in the studio with the One Direction boys at the time and I was playing it and they were like, ‘We really like that,'” the “Don’t” crooner recalled while talking to CapitalFM in October 2012. “I think they just wanted to try something different. I think they did the same formula with the last single – it sounded like a One Direction song – and now I think they want to switch it up a bit.”

Wondering what other popular songs were recorded by other notable names? Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

