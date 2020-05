The Kids’ Choice Awards might have been postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t mean the show couldn’t go on! That right, on Saturday, May 2, Nickelodeon made history with the first ever virtual Kids’ Choice Awards hosted by the one and only Victoria Justice, and the star-studded event featured some pretty major celebrity appearances from the comfort of their own homes.

Not only did stars like Billie Eilish, BTS, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Jojo Siwa get the chance to accept their iconic orange kaleidoscopes via the power of the internet, but Asher Angel even took the stage and served up a pretty powerful performance of his track “All Day,” too. Didn’t catch the show? No worries, because J-14 has you covered! We rounded up all the best, worst and weirdest moments from the night! Scroll through our gallery for the ultimate 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards recap.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.