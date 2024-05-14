This may be hard to believe, but All That first premiered on Nickelodeon almost 30 years ago! That’s right, on April 16, 1994, the first cast of hilarious characters first took the stage for the debut episode of the fan-favorite, classic comedy skit show that immediately took the world by storm, and some people cannot believe how fast time has flown by.

For those who forgot, the series is a teen-centric show that features short, hilarious sketches performed by various cast members. Throughout the years, many different stars have taken the iconic All That stage but one group of seven made history as the original cast. Angelique Bates, Lori Beth Denberg, Katrina Johnson, Kel Mitchell, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server and Kenan Thompson first appeared on the show and, most of them, have since gone on to become Hollywood legends.

As for the show, it’s been rebooted on Nickelodeon with a whole new cast of hilarious stars with Kenan and Kel as producers. “We were all really, really close,” the duo told TODAY in 2019 when looking back at their time on the series. “Everybody’s still family, it’s crazy.”

Kel also gushed over the new cast at the time. “It’s beautiful, and the kids are amazing,” he said. “It’s seven kids just like it was seven of us. Seeing their eyes light up and what’s to come, they’re so excited.”

The new cast — which includes Aria Brooks, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Kate Godfrey, Lex Lumpkin, Nathan Janak, Reece Caddell and Ryan Alessi — chatted with J-14 in March 2020 about rebooting the iconic series.

“The show had just ended a few years after I was born, so I didn’t get to grow up with it. My older siblings all loved All That, it was their childhood show. So, through the years I had heard of all its greatness! Little did I know what the future held!” Kate said. Nathan added, “For our auditions for the show, they told us it was recommended that we watch some clips and episodes of the original All That, so we did! I absolutely loved it and wished that I had a show like that when I was super young.”

Now that it’s been more than 25 since the original series ended, what are the stars up to now? No worries because J-14 has you covered. We investigated to see what these comedians are up to today! Scroll through the gallery to see what the original cast of All that is doing now.

