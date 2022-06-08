OK, it’s time to break down those Olivia Rodrigo and Vinnie Hacker rumors once and for all! Is the “Drivers License” songstress really romantically involved with the TikTok star, or are they just friends? Keep reading for everything we know about the ongoing rumors.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Vinnie Hacker Dating?

Romance rumors between the pair started swirling after Vinnie was spotted at Olivia’s Los Angeles concert in May 2022. Photo obtained by E! News at the time showed the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star embracing in what appeared to be a more-than-friendly hug before she got into a car and drove away. In the snaps, Olivia sported a black leather skirt and white tank top while Vinnie opted for a white T-shirt and jeans. They appeared to have a brief chat before she pulled away.

After the pictures surfaced online, fans immediately wondered if the duo were more than friends. However, neither of them has publicly spoken about the rumors.

Josh Richards Sets the Record Straight

Fellow internet personality Josh Richards stepped in to clear the air during a June 2022 episode of the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast. When his cohost Dave Portnoy asked if the rumors were true, Josh appeared to shed some light on the situation.

“They’re not dating. I know they’re not dating,” the former Sway House member said, noting that he doesn’t know if anything else went down. “All I know is that I was golfing with Vinnie the other day and they aren’t dating.”

Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated in the Past?

The Olivia and Vinnie romance rumors came one month after she was linked with Zack Bia. In April 2022, she was spotted in New York City with the entrepreneur before hitting the stage for her Sour Tour stop. However, it’s unclear what really went down between them.

Previously, Olivia dated music producer Adam Faze from June 2021 until news of their split broke in February 2022. For years fans have also speculated that she had a secret offscreen romance with HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett, who is rumored to be the inspiration behind her debut single, “Drivers License.”

During the early days of her career, Olivia was in a relationship with her Bizaardvark costar Ethan Wacker. They were together from July 2018 until August 2019.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.