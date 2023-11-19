If Gavin Casalegno is going to do anything, it’s look good on a red carpet (and in general!). Keep reading to see some of The Summer I Turned Pretty star’s best looks over the years.

ICYMI, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the story of a love triangle between two brothers and their childhood best friend. Gavin Casalegno plays younger, sunshine-y brother Jeremiah on the Prime Video show, while Chrisopher Briney is the older, broody brother Conrad, and their love interest, Belly, is played by Lola Tung. The show is based off of a book trilogy written by Jenny Han.

“I don’t really know where it goes because I think we’re staying as close as we can to the books,” Jeremiah told J-14 exclusively in June 2023 of the book-to-screen adaptation. “We’re also — there are things to be added and there are parts in the series that aren’t in the books, and so, I don’t really know where he is gonna go. I’m just excited because, you know, being Jeremiah for the summer is always such a blessing.”

The season 2 finale premiered in August 2023, and fans watched as Belly moved on from Conrad and kicked off a possible new romance with Jeremiah.

Ahead of the second season, Gavin revealed to J-14 that Jeremiah “puts his big boy pants on” throughout the season, as he finally faces his feelings for Belly following the death of his mom.

“[He] has to deal with some tough stuff. I think how he deals with it is a learning process, but, you know, I think he ends up doing pretty well for himself,” Gavin continued at the time. “Sometimes it’s the hard stuff that makes you grow up the fastest — sometimes in healthy ways, sometimes not so healthy ways. I think Jeremiah just has to — he grows up a lot and he has to grow up a lot because he’s faced with a lot of tough stuff.”

Click through our gallery to see some of The Summer I Turned Pretty star’s best looks over the years.

