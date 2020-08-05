Is Jeffree Star moving out of California? The YouTube star recently told fans that he’s buying houses in both Montana and Wyoming weeks after addressing the drama surrounding himself, James Charles and Tati Westbrook.

But not to worry guys, from the sound of it Jeffree’s Montana property isn’t for him at all. During a recent Instagram Stories post, the 34-year-old explained that he’s buying a house for his friend.

“One of my friends lives here and I am buying them a house. It’s a very cool big ranch where I can always, of course, come and visit,” he said. “Nope, Jeffree Star Cosmetics is not moving to Montana.”

As for Wyoming, the makeup mogul did say that he was looking for houses for himself. So, there could be a big move to one of his “favorite states” in the future.

“I’ll be looking for some really cool ranches with a lot of acres and silence. And miles [and] miles away from anyone, for myself. So, yes b***h, Jeffree Lynn is coming to Wyoming,” he added in another since-expired video. “I think 2020 has been so crazy. It definitely opened up so many new chapters and things that, maybe, I was not ready to do. But b***h I’m ready. I’ll always be a Californian. Honey, it’s time to expand my wings and have a little more solidarity.”

For those who missed it, this news came after Jeffree issued an apology to James, defended Shane Dawson and did not mention Tati by name throughout a 10-minute video titled “Doing What’s Right,” uploaded on July 19. His video was in reply to Tati’s tell-all video from June 30, where she looked back on her 2019 feud with James. At the time, she claimed that she was “manipulated” by Shane and Jeffree into making the since-deleted “Bye Sister” video, in which accused she James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person.

Jeffree has also put his iconic “Barbie Dream House” on the market for $3.595 million.

