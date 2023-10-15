Jennie Kim is one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world, period! From being one-fourth of BLACKPINK, to her solo work, to her Hollywood acting debut in The Idol, the songstress has collected friends from around the world — inside and outside of Hollywood! Whether its Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp or K-pop stars like Red Velvet’s Irene and TWICE’s Nayeon, Jennie is seriously an international social butterfly.

Who Is Jennie Kim?

ICYMI, Jennie has been a part of BLACKPINK — which also includes members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — since 2016 when the girls officially debuted. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Jennie moved to New Zealand when she was just 9 years old. However, she moved back to South Korea at age 14 in order to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop star.

During her six years as a trainee, she was featured in the music video for G-Dragon‘s “That XX” in 2014, multiple YG YouTube videos and lent her vocals to a handful of other YG artists’ solo music tracks.

After debuting with BLACKPINK, she became the first member to debut solo in November 2018, with her aptly named song “SOLO.” At the time of release, the music video for “SOLO” became the most viewed video by a female Korean solo artist of all time within a 24-hour period on YouTube.

Who Are Jennie Kim’s Friends?

Outside of her BLACKPINK members, who have collectively described themselves as “sisters,” Jennie also has many other friends that are K-pop idols. One being Red Velvet’s Irene, who revealed that her friendship with Jennie began at a hair salon! The two have been besties ever since. Jennie’s also super close to Nayeon, the center of K-pop girl group TWICE.

That’s not all (obviously), as Jennie has multiple friends inside and outside of the music industry, from Squid Game actress Hoyeon Jung to Dua Lipa!

Not only that, Jennie explained that her friends and family are what help her “de-stress” from her sometimes hectic and busy life.

“For the past few years, having my close friends, having my family around, and just trying to balance that work life and personal life was very important for me,” she told Elle in December 2022. “Because once you get caught in one life, if that’s not balanced, I think that’s when everything starts collapsing.”

