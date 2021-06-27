July is upon us, which means Netflix is getting ready for a batch of new releases. From the streaming service’s original movies and TV shows to well-known classics, there’s so much to choose from!

The highly anticipated second season of Outer Banks is finally going to premiere, and from the sound of it, the Pogues are gearing up for another major adventure. “Collectively this is a really empowering season. I think it’s a story that needs to be said,” star Chase Stokes told Access in February 2021 while teasing season 2. “It continues to go down the crazy world of what Outer Banks was last year.”

As fans know, the first season ended with John B (played by Chase) and Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline) en route to the Bahamas while their friends and family in the OBX think they’re dead.

“What a labor of love this season has been,” Chase wrote on Instagram after the cast finished filming. “This isn’t an easy show to do, and for those that are there before we get to work, and those who stay when we leave. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. This is more than just a TV show. This has become a big ole’ family. Thank you for on the most difficult days to make us all smile, and on the best days to laugh and joke with us. It’s bittersweet, but I’m very, very proud of this season. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Another fan-favorite series that’s finally getting a second season in July is Never Have I Ever. Yes, Devi and her friends — and her love triangle — is back! This time around, the hilarious teen, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships,” the streaming service’s official summary reads.

Continuing with their summer of movies, Netflix also has tons of flicks premiering all month long. Mark your calendars, because some releases you won’t want to miss!

Of course, with releases comes the removal of some movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, a few binge-worthy favorites will also be removed from the streaming service, but that being said, all five Twilight movies will be available to stream. So, that makes up for it right?!

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2021.

