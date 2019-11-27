It’s true, no one’s had a better 2019 than Selena Gomez! The former Disney star sat down with InStyle on Tuesday, November 26 and not only dished on her new round of SG x PUMA gear, but looked back at what she called her most powerful year yet.

“I think every time the holidays come up, there’s some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year,” she admitted. “This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I’m so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything. I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best.”

Not only did the 27-year-old release two new hit singles — “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — this year, but she also got super close with her huge fanbase. Other than returning to Instagram in January 2019, Selena’s been super open all year about overcoming her struggles with anxiety. She also teased a possible Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with former costar and BFF David Henrie and back in August, she filed a patent for an upcoming beauty brand, which is set to be called “Selena Gomez.”

Her career totally took off this past year, but what about her personal life? Well, she revealed last month that she’s finally ready to date after two years of being single. As for her upcoming album, it’s allegedly her most heartfelt yet. That’s not all! According to Selena, the album is set to be released on January 10, 2020. What a way to kick off the new year!

“I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I’ve tried my hardest to make this the best album I’ve ever done,” she revealed. “And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn’t come back to bite me in the ass.”

