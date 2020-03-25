For those who are stuck inside during the recent coronavirus outbreak and looking for some way to pass the time — J-14‘s got you covered!

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 430,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 177 countries sresulting in more than 19,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

Looking for something to listen to while you’re self-quarantined? Not to worry, people! Grab some headphones and get ready to dance it out because we made you a complete guide to all the best throwback albums to stream during this time! From Shawn Mendes‘ Illuminate to Fifth Harmony‘s Reflection scroll through our gallery to see them all.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.