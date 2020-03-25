Celebrities like Noah Centineo, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Ellen DeGeneres and more have teamed up with Instagram account Save With Stories and filmed themselves reading their favorite children’s books for kids. Hollywood legends Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner created this charitable initiative to work with the Save the Children and No Kids Hungry organizations in order to help raise money for children that don’t have access to food during the current coronavirus pandemic.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organizationhas reported that over reported that over 430,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 177 countries, resulting in 19,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays, sports games and schools. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

According to the Save With Stories website, “millions of children in the U.S. go to school not just to learn, but also for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner,” and with schools closed not only is this charity set to help raise money, but to also “provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.” Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities that have read a children’s book for Save With Stories.

