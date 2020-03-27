Get ready, TikTok fans, because now you can dress just like your favorite “Hype House” member. Yep, that’s right, the internet’s most famous squad just dropped a brand new merch line and they’re taking you right back to the 1990s. With bright colors and block letters, fans of the 19-member squad can now dance along to all the app’s viral challenges while looking just like their favorite TikTok star.

From tank tops to sweatshirts and everything in between, these influencers have released the ultimate line of comfy clothes and, from the looks of it, you’ll never want to wear anything else. Available in tie-dye, pink, light blue and black, fans can purchase t-shirts, tank tops and hats for $24.94, sweatshirts for $64.95 and sweatpants for $49.95. That’s not all! The entire house even teamed up and did an epic photoshoot to go along with the launch!

For those who don’t know, the Hype House is a group of influencers who have been taking TikTok by storm. Started by Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, it’s a group of vloggers who teamed up to create some content together just like Jake Paul‘s “Team 10,” David Dobrik‘s “Vlog Squad” or James Charles‘ “Sister Squad.” For those looking to join the group, the members dished to Entertainment Tonight recently dished on what exactly they look for when they’re adding new TikTokers to the squad — and to their next merch drop photoshoot!

“We are looking for the right fit. Honestly for us, we want anyone that fits with everybody. If we all get along, and they connect with us as a whole then that’s when we decide over the course of a month and a half,” Chase explained, with another member, Addison Rae, adding, “I feel like there’s no criteria besides being a hard worker and being someone that’s willing to work and get where we all are. I guess staying motivated and not getting distracted.”

