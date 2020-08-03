TikTok star Bryce Hall is not happy with a group of fans who showed up to his house. That’s right, on Saturday, August 1, the 20-year-old took to Twitter and called out people who allegedly vandalized and “snuck inside” his home.

“Some people really egged my house and snuck inside at 3 A.M… You need some serious help lmao,” he wrote.

some people really egged my house and snuck inside at 3 am… you need some serious help lmao — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 1, 2020

Naturally, some fans were concerned for his privacy and safety.

“OMG, people, leave them alone! He’s said it so many times! Also, you guys should probably get some sort of alarm system. But it’s not even funny to break into someone’s house!” one fan replied. Another added, “That’s so disrespectful, like how many times do you need to tell them to stop?”

Bryce did not address the situation further.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the social media star has spoken out about fans coming to his house. In July, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the status of the Sway House, and explained why the influencer squad decided to move into a new home.

“Our address is leaked, there’s people, like, looking through our windows, knocking on our doors. Love my fans, love all the support that everyone gives and I’d love to take pictures outside, at the mall, anywhere in public, but our house is kind of excessive,” Bryce explained. “We’re moving.”

The Sway House’s decision to move came just a few weeks after former member Anthony Reeves took to social media and asked fans to stop showing up at their home.

“Appreciate all of the love and support but standing outside our house and knocking on the door, or having your parents knocking on the door, it’s really invading,” the 18-year-old wrote on Twitter at the time. “I don’t wanna be a d**k but basically the only privacy we get is it at the house and it’s being taken away.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.