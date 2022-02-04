That’s not their name … and don’t you forget it! Celebrities are having a blast taking part in the “That’s Not My Name” trend on TikTok.

After British duo The Ting Ting’s 2008 song “That’s Not My Name” started becoming a popular trend on the app, some stars took it as an opportunity to relive some of their most famous roles. Each video starts with a recent clip of the celeb looking like they’re deep in thought while the catchy tune plays in the background. Once the “That’s Not My Name” chorus starts, the TikTok jumps into clips or still photos of the movies and TV shows that each actor is most known for.

Victoria Justice, for one, participated in the trend while showing off throwback pictures of her as Lola from Zoey 101, Tori from Victorious, Naomi from Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List and Lindy from Eye Candy, among others. It’s no surprise that the former Nickelodeon star took place in the trend as she never has any problems looking back on her past roles.

“That was one of the greatest times of my life,” the actress said during a March 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast of her time starring on Victorious. “It’s amazing to see that people still watch the show.”

The “Freak the Freak Out” songstress has also weighed in on a possible reboot of the series.

“I’m not saying that there haven’t been discussions, but I’m just saying, who knows?” Victoria told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “I mean, at this time, I don’t think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what’s going to happen in the future. … There’s nothing in the works, but I don’t know. We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?”

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Bailee Madison has grown up on screen, just like Victoria, so seeing her “That’s Not My Name” TikTok trend was also a real walk down memory lane. For her video, the actress featured her Bridge to Terabithia, Wizards of Waverly Place and Just Go With It roles, plus others.

“It’s so interesting looking back because I’ve been fortunate to spend basically my whole childhood, tween and teen years in this business,” Bailee shared during an interview with Rose & Ivy Journal from April 2021. “Being creative and aware of the next thing had to be instilled in me from a young age. I started realizing that I loved being creative in more than one landscape probably when I was 15 years old. I produced for the first time at that age and cowrote a book. I realized I had a lot more I wanted to say and do, and sometimes, you have to pave your own opportunities yourself.”

Scroll through our gallery to see these stars’ take on the “That’s Not My Name” trend.

