Before becoming associated with TikTok’s Hype House, Tayler Holder was already a major name on the internet. The Texas native made his mark in Los Angeles at 18 after making the move from his hometown. From there, he racked up a major social following and kicked off both acting and singing careers.

“I try to be a pretty transparent person on the internet,” Tayler told EUPHORIA magazine in April 2021. “I try to put my entire life out on the internet, that way, you know, there is nothing to hide.”

During the days when Cameron Dallas and Shawn Mendes were rising to fame through MAGCON, Tayler had dreams to do the same thing. But, he was quick to realize that he could do so much more with his career, also telling the publication that, “I realized that’s not forever, that’s temporary … it’s a platform to start something even greater.”

So, in 2018, he nabbed a role on the BRAT TV internet series Dirt. Playing a motocross racer named Luke Dungey, the budding actor started to make a name for himself.

“He’s the best, and we have really easy chemistry. He’s amazing. I love him,” Dirt costar Lilia Buckingham told J-14 exclusively in January 2019 about working with Tayler. “Everybody loves each other. It’s like a family,” she went on. “We spend a lot of time together. After set we’ll go bowling or go to dinner. Even when we’re not filming and we’re on hiatus we’ll hang out because we’re really close.”

Throughout his rise to fame on Dirt, Tayler also made the decision to try his hand in music. Over the years, he dropped songs like “Who I Am” and “Fallback,” but completely revamped his singing career in 2021 with the release of “100 Rounds.”

“The day I made that song, I was like, ‘This is the one that I’m gonna release first.’ And I still felt that way a year later,” Tayler also told EUPHORIA. “It’s very hard to step out of that social media realm and be taken as a serious artist and stuff like that. I felt like that kind of would help solidify me as an artist with the topic of the song, the vibe of the song, even the music video. Just really like making a stamp that I’m a musician, and that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the social media star.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.