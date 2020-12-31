Celebrate the new year with a list of what’s to come in 2021! It’s true, 2020 was a crazy 12 months. Now that it’s finally over, there’s a lot to look forward to in the pop culture world.

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing with no end in sight, but that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from teasing some seriously epic things to come from all your favorite stars. Right off the bat, the 2021 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, January 31, with musicians like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and more nominated for music’s biggest night. Although it’s unclear exactly if all these A-listers will be in the same place at the same time, the show must go on!

While the Grammys celebrates music that came out last year, pop culture fanatics will also be blasting new music as both Demi Lovato and Liam Payne are set to drop albums in 2021. But that’s not all! Camila Cabello’s highly anticipated live-action Cinderella movie is also set to be released. Disney fans will be singing along to all their favorite classic tracks in no time.

What else can you expect to see as we enter into a new year? Scroll through our gallery for a full list!

