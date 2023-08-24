Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato might be some of the biggest names in music, but are the two pop stars friends IRL? Keep reading for details on their friendship, alleged feud, Scooter Braun drama and more.

Have Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Feuded? Relationship Details

It’s unclear where the two celebrities stand, as Demi has appeared to have called out Taylor on multiple occasions in the past. In 2016, Taylor made a $250,000 donation to fellow pop star Kesha in the wake of the singer’s legal battle with Dr. Luke. The Disney Channel alum was not impressed, and seemingly tore into Taylor on Twitter at the time. “Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed,” she tweeted after news of her donation hit. While she didn’t make any mention to Taylor by name, fans were quick to speculate that’s what the post was about. Not long after, the “Cool For the Summer” singer seemingly called out Taylor for her 2015 music video for “Bad Blood,” which is rumored to be about the former country singer’s feud with Katy Perry. “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment,” Demi told Glamour in 2016. “We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.” Why Are Stars Parting Ways With Music Manager Scooter Braun? Controversy Explained

What Happened Between Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato?

Taylor and Scooter Braun have a pretty infamous feud, which has been ongoing for years. Taylor left Big Machine Records — the company with which she recorded her first six albums — in 2018 and Scooter acquired the label, which meant that he was in control of most of her work. Scooter then sold the master rights to her first six albums for a reported $300 million in November 2020 — allegedly without Taylor’s knowledge.

Taylor publicly made her devastation clear and revealed to fans that she was going to rerecord all of her old music, leading to Red (Taylor’s Version), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the way.

At the time, Demi was managed by Scooter, and she threw her support towards the manager on social media.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” they shared via Instagram Stories in June 2019. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

However, a few years later, it was reported in August 2023, that Demi officially left Scooter’s management company, cutting ties with the manager.

