Taking a trip to Europe! Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio traveled to Italy for a family trip nearly a month after their Hulu docuseries, The D’Amelio Show, premiered on the streaming service.

Hitting up both Rome and Capri during their vacation, TikTok’s first family shared some photos from the getaway on social media. They were also photographed enjoying Rome on Sunday, October 10, alongside fellow internet personality Chase Hudson, otherwise known as LILHUDDY. Together, the five — sans Dixie’s boyfriend Noah Beck — enjoyed a dinner in Rome before hitting up the Spanish Steps landmark for some photos.

As previously revealed, even amid their worldwide fame, the girls never have any issues hanging out with their parents. “They were always cooler than us,” Dixie admitted to J-14 exclusively in September while promoting their show.

While Charli has been sharing tons of high-fashion photos amid their trip, she opted for a more cute and coy look during this particular outing. The TikTok star wore an oversized green sweater and jeans while her sister had on a gray top, black pants and carried a Prada bag. The girls posed together for a few sweet pictures snapped by photographers in the city. Chase, for his part, was seen in leather pants and a sweater while Charli was photographed taking pictures of him at the monument — these were later shared via the “America’s Sweetheart” singer’s Instagram.

“Partycrashing Rome for the day,” Chase captioned a TikTok video of him alongside Marc with his song “Partycrasher” playing in the background.

As fans know, Chase is no stranger to the D’Amelio family as he and Charli briefly dated for a few months in 2020. During the family’s Hulu show, Charli spoke in-depth about their relationship and explained why it didn’t work out between them.

“We were both very immature throughout our relationship,” she shared in the show, noting that they’ve since realized they’re better off as friends. “It was a chapter in my life that I never really got closure from.”

Charli also explained that their past romance was very “right person, wrong time.”

“We are so close that I do think one day in the future,” she trailed off. “I feel like we’ll find each other again. I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I hope so. He’s awesome.”

Scroll through our gallery to see some photos from the D’Amelio family getaway to Italy, including a few with Chase.

