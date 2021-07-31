A new month means new streaming service releases! August 2021 is bringing tons of content to both Disney+ and Hulu.

Not only is Disney+ continuing to roll out new episodes of shows like Turner and Hooch and Monsters at Work all month long, but they’re premiering new series like Marvel’s What If…? the animated series. The final episode of The Mysterious Benedict Society will also premiere along with season 2 of Diary of a Future President.

In the fan-favorite show’s second season, Elena (played by Tess Romero) is gearing up to enter seventh grade and continue her path to being the future President of the United States. Throughout the season, fans will watch as actress Gina Rodriguez continues to play the older version of Elena.

“I’m honored and grateful to be able to return to this series for a season 2,” Gina, who also produces the series, told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “I love that this heartfelt show celebrates a Latinx family and epitomizes our commitment to inclusive storytelling.”

As for What If…?, Marvel fans will be transported in to the animated superhero world with voices by their favorite stars as they reimagine some of the movie’s biggest battles and events. The late Chadwick Boseman will even make his final appearance as Black Panther throughout the series.

Over on Hulu, Selena Gomez will finally be making her return to TV later in August when Only Murders in the Building finally premieres. The former Disney Channel actress will be starring alongside comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short

“I can barely get through a tape because they’re making me laugh the entire time,” Selena told The Los Angeles Times in March 2021 of working alongside the Hollywood legends.

During a separate interview with Vogue Australia in June 2021, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said that she was “a sponge” on set while sharing scenes with the stars. “They’re brilliant. They’re legends, and they have lived so many different lives,” she said.

“They were just like uncles,” Selena gushed. “They’re so quick and witty and established. I want to be where they are. I love when people challenge me, and they would tell me things I would never know. I think you’re going to see on screen how much we did love each other.”

Of course, along with the addition of new content on both streaming services, some TV shows and movies will also be removed. Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in August 2021.

