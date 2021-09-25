Disney fans, rejoice! There’s more original content headed to Disney+ in October 2021.

Just like the Hocus Pocus witches say, get ready to run amok with the streaming service’s second annual Hallowstream this year. Not only are there plans to add classic spooky movies, but new content — including Just Beyond and the Muppets Haunted Mansion — is also set to premiere. Not to mention, just one week after it premieres on Disney Channel, the new original movie Under Wraps will be available for streaming via Disney+.

A remake of the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie, which premiered in 1997, Under Wraps followed the story of three kids who accidentally bring a mummy back from the dead. In the modernized version, the story is pretty much the same, except this time the three kids — Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) — find themselves coming face-to-face with a group of criminals with the intent of selling the mummy, who is named Harold, to the highest bidder. While trying to save Harold and return him to his final resting place, the kids come up with clever ways to outsmart the criminals.

The remake was first announced in November 2020, as a “contemporary comedic remake.” From the look of it, that is exactly what fans can expect to see upon its premiere.

Aside from movies, TV shows like Turner & Hooch and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will drop new episodes throughout the month as well. But that’s not all! Just Beyond is a new series that is inspired by the writings of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. Each episode focuses on a new spooky story with a new cast of characters, and introduces viewers to various supernatural creatures like witches, ghosts and aliens.

While fans wait for the upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot, they can also check out the Muppets Haunted Mansion on the streaming service too. Darren Criss, Skai Jackson and other notable names will be joined by the Muppets as they attempt to survive a full night in the Haunted Mansion.

Of course, Hulu also has new releases throughout the month. If scary is your vibe, then this streaming service has you covered! If you’re more into the fantasy realm, there’s a lot of new releases there too. All four Hunger Games movies will be available to stream along with the Star Trek franchise. That being said, some movies and TV shows are also being taken off the streaming service as well.

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of Hulu and Disney+ releases in October 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.