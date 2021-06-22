Be happy, because Dixie D’Amelio‘s debut album is coming! Heidi D’Amelio spilled some major tea about her daughter’s music career and confirmed that, yes, there’s a record in the works.

The mom of two appeared on the Tuesday, June 22, episode of the “Band of Mothers” podcast, and gave listeners a major update on TikTok-famous kids Charli, 17, and Dixie, 19. While discussing what’s next for her eldest daughter, Heidi said that she recently received a ton of new songs from Dixie.

“Dixie … I don’t even know if I can say this, but I’m not really spilling anything,” Heidi shared. “She sent me all the songs to an album she has coming out, and I’m so excited.”

While The D’Amelio Show star made it clear that “nothing’s final yet,” she gushed over being “obsessed” with the album. “I’ve probably listened to it 100 times over the last three days,” Heidi said. “It is so good and I’m so proud of her. I’m just so excited for everybody to hear it.”

Following her rise to TikTok fame, Dixie decided to dip her toes into the music world. The Connecticut native released her debut single “Be Happy” in July 2020 and has been slaying the music charts ever since. Prior to the news of her debut album, Dixie shared that releasing a collection of songs was definitely a dream of hers.

“I’m in the studio a lot. The goal is to release an EP or album next year,” the internet star told Newsweek in December 2020. “I’m working with such incredibly talented producers, songwriters and artists. I’m really excited to share when I can.”

After the success of “Be Happy,” Dixie has dropped multiple singles, including “One Whole Day,” “Roommates” and “F–kboy.” And all of these tracks definitely come straight from Dixie’s heart.

“My ultimate goal with music going forward is to definitely share my struggles with mental health, how I deal with it, how I move past it, and how I work with it every day,” she told V Magazine in December 2020. “For me right now it’s about finding a way to get that across to people since I don’t like actually talking about it, and I don’t like sharing it on the internet.”

While Dixie has stayed quiet about the details regarding her debut record, there’s definitely something in the works. Especially, since she’s made it clear that performing is a career path she wants to follow.

“Naturally, I’m very shy but when it comes to an actual performance, I do love turning it on, and I just love being the best at everything I do,” Dixie also told V Magazine. “So when I do have a chance to perform, I give it my all.”

