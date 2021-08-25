It’s the most magical week ever, and Disney Channel’s biggest stars are here to help celebrate!

Monday, August 23, kicked off Disney’s first-ever World Princess Week, and stars like Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Ruth Righi, Izabela Rose and Sophia Hammons are set to help celebrate with stunning covers of your favorite songs during the Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration.

Set to air via Disney Channel on Friday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. EST, the half-hour-long special will celebrate the most empowering aspects of the Disney princesses. Narrated by social media star Txunamy Ortiz, the special will also include a special debut of the music video for singer Brandy‘s “Starting Now” music video.

Throughout the special, each star will get a chance to sing their favorite Disney song.

“I was able to sing ‘Almost There’ from Princess and the Frog, which was so special for me,” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Dara told J-14 exclusively. “I mean, I auditioned with ‘Almost There’ for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and every single musical thing I’ve ever done I always performed ‘Almost There,’ so I was literally just so grateful to be able to sing my favorite Disney song.”

Disney+ star will also get a chance to duet with her HSMTMTS star Frankie. Together, the duo will sing “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. Other performances include Sophia Hammons performing a “Part of Your World” remix from Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Julia singing a remixed version of “Home” from Beauty and the Beast.

World Princesses Week showcases the courage and kindness of each princess. Each day, Disney showcased a different princess via their blog.

“From Moana’s courageous efforts to rescue her people, to the kindness Belle extended to a stranger, we take this time to celebrate their valiant acts and stories of personal triumph,” a statement from Disney Parks read.

Ahead of Disney Channel’s Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration, all the stars spoke with J-14 exclusively about celebrating the Disney princesses and getting a chance to perform their favorite songs from some of the films.

