What do most K-pop idols have in common? They’ve all dressed up as DC villains The Joker or Harley Quinn for Halloween one time or another. No, seriously, it’s become a phenomenon in the world of K-pop — but of course, there are exceptions. Keep reading to uncover all the times K-pop stars have dressed up for Halloween.

Just to name a few idols who’ve dressed up as Harley Quinn in the past: aespa‘s Giselle, TWICE‘s Sana, Hwasa and ATEEZ‘ Yeosang. When it comes to The Joker, we have photos of BTS‘ V, Stray Kids‘ I.N and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon!

One X user even posted a hilarious photo of every single K-pop star who has donned the DC Villain costumes one time or another, writing: “the whole kpop industry every Halloween be like.”

Another common costume is also, of course, the South Korean Netflix show, Squid Game. As nearly every character wears the same gym clothes apparel with a number on it, it’s a pretty easy costume.

ICYMI, Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, and followed 456 players who plays games to the death in order to win a huge cash prize. As the K-drama has become the biggest show Netflix has ever created, season 2 of Squid Game was confirmed shortly after season 1 aired in 2021.

“I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience,” executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum in June 2022.

“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” he added. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [season 2] even better.”

Following months of silence regarding details of Squid Game season two, Lee Jung-jae, the actor who plays the show’s protagonist, gave updates on when filming begins.

“Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months,” the actor said in February 2023, per reports from allkpop.com. “We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the K-pop stars who’ve dressed up for Halloween.

