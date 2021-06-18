Red carpets are officially back, and these Disney stars have perfected their walk!

The premiere for Disney+’s upcoming flick, Luca, took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 17, and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast put on their best looks for the star-studded event. Dara Reneé, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini were among the celebs who stepped out and walked the red — or should we say blue — carpet. Netflix actors, like Anne Winters and Mary Mouser, also made an appearance.

Starring Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, Luca — which hits the streaming service on Friday, June 18 — is set in “a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera,” according to the official Disney+ summary. A coming-of-age story, the animated feature follows “one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.” Luca (played by Jacob) and Alberto (played by Jack) are actually sea monsters, and their secret could ruin the boys’ summer fun.

“It’s pretty weird to see this cute little sea monster speak your words,” Jacob told Entertainment Tonight of the film in February 2021. “We have very, very similar features. He’s got more curly hair than me, but I think we look very similar.”

When discussing what he hopes viewers take from the fun-filled flick, the Wonder star wants kids to “remember all the good times they had with their friends.” Similarly, while chatting about Luca with Looper ahead of the film’s release, Jack said that the film’s most important theme was “the value of friendship.”

The two young actors may play best friends in the movie, but they never met each other in real life while working on Luca.

“The first time we ever really communicated is because of these press junkets, so we did a meeting on Zoom to get to know each other before we started this press stuff. That was no use because we still terribly dislike each other,” Jack joked. Jacob added, “It’s pretty funny, because our chemistry in the movie just seems so good, and we had never met each other. Yeah, it is cool to see how it was pieced together.”

While Jacob and Jack didn’t get a chance to attend the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, the Room star took to Instagram and shared a message with fans. “Congratulations to my @pixarluca family!” Jacob captioned an Instagram Story post. “I wish I could be there to celebrate with you all!”

