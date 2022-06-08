OK, guys, we all know there’s nothing better than a best friend, right?! Well, celebs think so too! And, thankfully for us, sometimes your favorite stars will share an inside look into their friendship with some other famous faces.

Take Taylor Swift for example, she has a BUNCH of celebrity friends, but we all know that Selena Gomez is her ride or die! We mean, the two literally gush over each other in interviews, sit next to each other at award shows and even post together on red carpets. It doesn’t get sweeter than that. Even some of the Riverdale cast have taken their friendships to a whole other level. Yep, KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse hang out together all the time off set — they even post about it on Instagram!

Another celebrity friendship we just can’t get enough of is Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Sophie told Vogue Paris in June 2019 that the two have a very intense friendship. “My best friend, Maisie … she and I have a very, like, intense friendship, a friendship that, like, I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before.”

Sophie even opened up to Dr. Phil back in April 2019 that while she was depressed during GOT filming, she would turn to her best friend.

“I have a friend, Maisie, who was on the show with me, she’s just a year younger than me and she and I were growing up together,” she explained. “She was my best friend, and she was the only one I really told about all of it [her depression].”

There’s no doubt about it, having a best friend is quite honestly one of the most amazing things in the world and we love watching our favorite stars’ friendships totally unfold on social media. Doesn’t it just make you wanna say, BFF goals?! For more dynamic duos in Hollywood, look no further! Scroll through our gallery for an ode to some of the most iconic celebrity friendships of all time.

